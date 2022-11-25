₦‎1k Challenge: Labour Party Seeks Monetary Donation From The Public (Photos)

Labour Party has asked members of the public to donate a minimum of One Thousand Naira to support the party’s campaign, IGBERETV reports.

Unveiling the One Thousand Naira Challenge, the party posted on Twitter;

“Labour Party One Thousand Naira Challenge.
Take ownership of the Labour Party campaign by donating a minimum of N1,000 to the account below:
Account Name: Labour Party Campaign Account
Account Number:1225832294
Bank:Zenith Bank”

https://twitter.com/NgLabour/status/1595858156722475009?t=w-N1LrJlCnefkQ-XehcjPQ&s=19

