Five Thousand Naira (N5,000) worth of GSM Airtime Recharge cards were distributed to support Babajide re-election of Sanwo-Olu, who is currently running for second term in office as the Governor of Lagos State, IGBERETV reports.
https://igberetvnews.com/1432391/n5000-recharge-cards-support-governor-sanwo-olus-re-election-bid-photos/
₦5000 Recharge Cards To Support Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Re-Election Bid (Photos)
Five Thousand Naira (N5,000) worth of GSM Airtime Recharge cards were distributed to support Babajide re-election of Sanwo-Olu, who is currently running for second term in office as the Governor of Lagos State, IGBERETV reports.