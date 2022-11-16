The Independent National Electoral Commission just informed the Nation that it’s 100 days to the kick-off of the 2023 elections. The commission, in its message posted on Twitter said there is no going back on the deployment of the BVAS and iRev technologies. They also expressed their absolute commitment to Nigerians.
https://twitter.com/inecnigeria/status/1592776487723499521?t=V-oqCowwxxiW6pU_9d_V7Q&s=19
100 Days To Election 2023 Kick-Off: A Message From INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission just informed the Nation that it’s 100 days to the kick-off of the 2023 elections. The commission, in its message posted on Twitter said there is no going back on the deployment of the BVAS and iRev technologies. They also expressed their absolute commitment to Nigerians.