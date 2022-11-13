13 Boko Haram Members Arrested In Niger State Over Attempt To Attack Military Base

Thirteen suspected members of Boko Haram who attempted to attack military cantonment at Wawa in Borgu local government area of Niger State have been arrested.

LEADERSHIP gathered that six of them were arrested at a farmland in Wawa, two in Wawa town and five others at Gada Oli on the outskirts of Wawa town trying to escape to the border of Nigeria and Benin Republic.

It was learnt that the security personnel were also on their trail between Mokwa and New Bussa area as some of them escaped through that area after Saturday’s attack on Wawa military cantonment.

A source at Borgu Emirate Council confirmed the incident as the emirate mobilised vulnerable communities to be vigilant and give useful information to security operatives to apprehend fleeing members of the group.

The military had engaged the group last Saturday during the attempted attack on the cantonment, killing eight and arresting three of the commanders but some of the members flee through different directions following intense military action by the army and the airforce from the Air Force Base New Bussa.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Borgu Emirate, Muhammad Kabir said, “Reference to the attack of Wawa Military Barrack by terrorists which is followed by unrest in some of our communities, the Emirates council convene a security meeting today 31/10/2022 (Monday) and resolved that there will be curfew i.e. movement will be allowed from 6am to 9pm, effect from 9pm today.

“All major markets will be suspended till further notice. But you can pick your daily needs in the market around you within the time frame, house to house and street hawking is banned.”

He said the emirate also resolved that cars and motorcycles must obtain their number plate or risk seizure while all okada riders must wear their reflective vest for proper identification.



