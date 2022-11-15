15-Year-Old ₦‎500 Note Currently In Circulation (Pictured)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Could this be as a result of the cbn plan to change currency or a mere coincidence?

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: