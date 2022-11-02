2 Female Police Officers Die In Car Crash While On Their Way To Akwa Ibom (Pix)

Two Female Police Officers Die In A Car Crash While On Their Way To Akwa Ibom (Photos)

Two female police officers with the Borno state police command, PC Godiya and PC Kubra, perished while traveling to Akwa Ibom state, IGBERETV reports.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Muazu Abubakar, the officers were on their way to Akwa Ibom for the 13th Biennial Police Games Uyo 2022, when they were involved in a fatal accident along Jos axis. He added that 15 other persons also sustained injuries in the accident.

”Our personnel from Borno Police Command were involved in a fatal motor vehicle Accident along Jos axis on their way to A/Ibom for the upcoming 13 Biennial Police Games UYO 2022 leaving 15 personel with various degrees of injury while Pc Godiya and Pc Kubra paid a supreme price.”Muazu tweeted.



https://twitter.com/MaheedMuazu/status/1594972931284926465?t=BAKSjYJqw0QKpNGQp35Y-w&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related