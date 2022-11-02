2 POS Robbers Set Ablaze In Enugu (Photos)

Enugu—Two young men trying to rob POS operators at the Independence Layout area in Enugu were, yesterday, set ablaze by angry youths

It was gathered that the angry mobs did not allow the police to take them to their station, but decided to take the law into their hands.

Before setting them on fire, they were first stripped naked, filmed and the video circulated on social media.

The country director of the Global Society for Anti-Corruption, G-SAC, Mrs Amaka Nweke condemned the jungle Justice.

Nweke, however, condemned the attacks on POS operators but said people should not take laws into their hands but hand over such matters to law enforcement agencies.

“I condemn what the robbers do to the POS operators but at the same time, I condemn mob action. They should have handed them over to the police instead of taking laws into their hands,” she condemns.

However, a resident who would not want his name in print said the robbers deserved what they got.

“I like the way they were set ablaze alive so that it will serve as a deterrent to others. If you have been a victim of these bad boys, you will even want a worse thing to happen to them. I do not pity them. Let them burn in hell for all I care,” he said.

The police were yet to confirm the incident as the police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, said that he had not been informed about the unwholesome development.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/11/2-pos-robbers-set-ablaze-in-enugu/

