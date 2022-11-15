2015 Exchange Between Professor Chukwuma Soludo And Peter Obi

In 2015 Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo wrote an article in which he examined the state of Nigeria and looked at what lay in store for the country after the 2015 elections. This was in response to an article titled “Where is Charles Soludo”?

Professor Soludo criticised a lot of people and groups in his article and these included the ruling PDP and the opposition APC. Some of these people responded to his article and Professor Soludo wrote another article in response to their claims.

In this thread I will publish what Professor Soludo wrote about Peter Obi in his first article, Peter Obi’s response to the article and Soludo’s response to Peter Obi. Because the articles are very long, I will only post the relevant sections.

Buhari vs Jonathan: Beyond the Election, by Charles Soludo

January 25, 2015

One of those present took the satire to some level by comparing Jonathan to the ‘performance’ of the former Governor of Anambra, Peter Obi. He noted that while Obi gloated about ‘savings’, there is no signature project to remember his regime except that his regime took the first position among all states in Nigeria in the democratization of poverty—- mass impoverishment of the people of Anambra. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, poverty rose under his watch in Anambra from 20% in 2004 (lowest in Nigeria then) to 68% in 2010 (a 238% deterioration!).

Our friend likened it to a father who had no idea of what to do with his resources and was celebrating his fat bank account while his children were dying of kwashiorkor. He pointed out that since it is the likes of Peter Obi who are the advisers to Jonathan on how to manage the economy (thereby confusing micromanagement which you do as a trader with macro governance) it is little wonder that poverty is fast becoming another name for Nigeria. It was a very hilarious evening.



