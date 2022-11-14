2022: Amusan Makes Final Shortlist For Women’s World Athlete

Previous Thread:
https://www.nairaland.com/7379466/tobi-amusan-nominated-womens-world#117498765
(A background of the 10 athletes initially shortlisted)

The names of the five finalists for Women’s World Athlete of the Year have been confirmed, as the countdown to the World Athletics Awards 2022 continues.

The five athletes, who represent five countries from three area associations, have achieved sensational performances across a range of athletics disciplines in 2022, at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22, one-day meeting circuits and other events around the world.

The winner to be announced on 5th December, 2022.

https://worldathletics.org/awards/news/womens-world-athlete-of-the-year-2022-finalists

Tobi Amusan
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
Kimberly Garcia
Sydney McLaughlin
Yulimar Rojas

