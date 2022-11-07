2022 CAF WCL: Bayelsa Queens Thrash Egypt’s Wadi Degla, Advance Into Semi-finals

November 6, 2022 11:12 pm

Debutant Bayelsa Queens have qualified for the semi-finals of this year’s CAF women’s Champions League, after thrashing Wadi Degla of Egypt 3-0 in their final Group B game on Sunday.

Bayelsa Queens become the first Nigerian women’s club to qualify from the group stage of the club competition.

Goals from Juliet Sunday and Mercy Ikimi secured Bayelsa Queens’ passage into the semis.

The Nigeria league champions opened scoring in the 8th minute thanks to Sunday before Ikimi made it 2-0 on 48 minutes.

And in the 53rd minute Ikimi got her brace to put Bayelsa Queens 3-0 ahead.

They will now face hosts AS FAR of Morocco in the semi-final on Wednesday, 9th November.

The second semi-final is between champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Tanzanian club Simba Queens.



