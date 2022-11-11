2022 Peace Achievers International Awards (Full List Of Awardees)

Distinguished Peace Advocates Honoured At 2022 Peace Achievers International Award As Organisers Partner American Management University

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HtwndwTrEU

Though the massively successful 2022 Peace Achievers International Award which held at the prestigious Sheraton Hotel Abuja on October 15, 2022 has come and gone, the fine memories it left behind is yet to fizzle away.

The excitement created in the minds of the distinguished awardees has remained a talk of the town.

Eminent Nigerians who have contributed immensely to the country’s peace and development were awarded at the 11th edition of Peace Achievers International Summit/Awards 2022.

The lead organiser Peace Achievers International Awards, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe at the event announced that his organization has continued a fruitful partnership with American Management University USA to take the award to greater heights, as some distinguished recipients were honoured with honorary Doctorate degrees.

With this memorandum of understanding, the organization now has the backing of the University for Honorary Doctorate Degree Conferment on qualified citizens of the globe.

No fewer than 37 distinguished peace advocates were honoured at the 11th edition of Peace Achievers International Awards.

They include the governor of Nasarawa state, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, his Delta state counterpart and the vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, member representing Ika federal constituency, Honourable Victor Nwokolo, Founder Freelight of Nigeria Youth Foundation, Hajiya Farida Musa Jauro and many more.

Similarly, Barr Henry Uzochukwu, the Managing Director, Stanel Group of Companies will bag Award of Excellence in Peace and Community development/Business Personality of the year

Also, Ikenga Umuawulu the Chairman of Pinnatech Groups will be honoured.

Renowned businessman, Prince Arthur Eze and former member House of Representatives and billionaire businessman, Prince Ned Nwoko will also bag Peace Achievers International Awards 2022.

Amb Kingsley Amafibe is the convener of Peace Achievers International Awards, Northern Nigeria Peace Award.

See full list of awardees below:

1)Goya Menor

Doctors in Business and Administration

2)His Excellency Engr Abdullahi A. Sule

Executive Governor, Nasarawa State

3)Lt Col. Agbu Kefas RTD. PDP gubernatorial candidate Taraba state.

4)Sadiya Muhammed

Bank of Industry

5)RT Honourable Victor Nwokolo.

Member Representing Ika federal constituency

6)Sen Dr. Arthur Ifeayinchukwu Okowo

Executive Governor, Delta State

7)Amb Dr. Hussaini I.H Coomassie. Global Vice Chairman Advocacy for Good Governance/Social Justice

Umma Adamu Sani

Founder, MD/CEO Ummhi Homes

9)Mr. Chukwudi Obinna Ekwueme.

Chairman Uniccon group of company

10)Esimai Oyinyechi Vivian.

CEO Gain Growth Hub limited.

11)Aisha Lami Abdusallam.

CEO, Avada Couture, and Academy

12)Hajiya Farida Musa Jauro.

Founder Freelight of Nigeria Youth Foundation

13)Engr Dr. Kizito Onunkwo.

CEO/MD Nakiz Integrated Service Limited.

14)Barr Henry Uzochukwu.

MD, Stanel Group of Companies

15)High Chief Doctor Christopher Ndubuisi.

Chairman of Pinnatech group

16)Engr Esohwode Kingsley.

Executive Director, The Agofure Brothers Foundation.

17)Hon Justice Edward Amoako Asante

Hon.President ECOWAS Court of Justice.

18) DR. Simon Adozi

CEO Adozilion Homes and Realtor.

19)Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyekachi.

Founder Kachi Plug Limited.

20)Esimai Obianafo Uchechukwu

Chairman Vision Hub Limited.

21)DR. Peter Adejoh

CEO Camey and Rock Holdings Ltd

22)Queen Mariam Ashley Yusuf.

CEO MAY foundation.

23)AMB. James Erebuoye.

President Hoowe Global Communications Limited

24)DR. Fabian Nwaora

Chairman EFAB Properties Limited.

25) Dr. Kenneth Ifekudu

CEO Diamond Leeds LTD.

26, AMB Samuel Takon Ojong. PHD

27) Alh Hassan Muhammad Abara

Jagaban Kauran Namoda Turakin Barkeji

28)Engr Bobby Onofiok

MD. Bokano Nigeria LTD.

29)Umar Alkali

Politician Philanthropist

30)Mrs. Adaora Chukwura.

Founder Avalroda Help Foundation

31)Sa’Adatu Adamu

Secure the Future Initiative.

32)Jolly Nnena Abani.

Mother of Model Ltd.

33)Hon Solomon Nandy Chendan.

ADC Plateau State Governorship Candidate

34)Hon Thank God Ibeh

Politician.

35)Wisdom Ahamefuna Ezekiel.

Co-founder Pertinence Group

36) Morris O Jerry

CEO/MD Bricks and Moore Nigeria LTD.

37) Hon Bello Muazu( Walin Kware)

Northern Youth DG. Northern Youth for Atiku



https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2022/11/07/peter-akperi-joins-eminent-personalities-in-grabbing-2022-peace-achievers-international-award/

