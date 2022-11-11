2022 Peace Achievers International Awards (Full List Of Awardees)

Distinguished Peace Advocates Honoured At 2022 Peace Achievers International Award As Organisers Partner American Management University
Though the massively successful 2022 Peace Achievers International Award which held at the prestigious Sheraton Hotel Abuja on October 15, 2022 has come and gone, the fine memories it left behind is yet to fizzle away.
The excitement created in the minds of the distinguished awardees has remained a talk of the town.
Eminent Nigerians who have contributed immensely to the country’s peace and development were awarded at the 11th edition of Peace Achievers International Summit/Awards 2022.
The lead organiser Peace Achievers International Awards, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe at the event announced that his organization has continued a fruitful partnership with American Management University USA to take the award to greater heights, as some distinguished recipients were honoured with honorary Doctorate degrees.
With this memorandum of understanding, the organization now has the backing of the University for Honorary Doctorate Degree Conferment on qualified citizens of the globe.
No fewer than 37 distinguished peace advocates were honoured at the 11th edition of Peace Achievers International Awards.
They include the governor of Nasarawa state, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, his Delta state counterpart and the vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, member representing Ika federal constituency, Honourable Victor Nwokolo, Founder Freelight of Nigeria Youth Foundation, Hajiya Farida Musa Jauro and many more.
Similarly, Barr Henry Uzochukwu, the Managing Director, Stanel Group of Companies will bag Award of Excellence in Peace and Community development/Business Personality of the year
Also, Ikenga Umuawulu the Chairman of Pinnatech Groups will be honoured.
Renowned businessman, Prince Arthur Eze and former member House of Representatives and billionaire businessman, Prince Ned Nwoko will also bag Peace Achievers International Awards 2022.
Amb Kingsley Amafibe is the convener of Peace Achievers International Awards, Northern Nigeria Peace Award.
See full list of awardees below:
1)Goya Menor
Doctors in Business and Administration
2)His Excellency Engr Abdullahi A. Sule
Executive Governor, Nasarawa State
3)Lt Col. Agbu Kefas RTD. PDP gubernatorial candidate Taraba state.
4)Sadiya Muhammed
Bank of Industry
5)RT Honourable Victor Nwokolo.
Member Representing Ika federal constituency
6)Sen Dr. Arthur Ifeayinchukwu Okowo
Executive Governor, Delta State
7)Amb Dr. Hussaini I.H Coomassie. Global Vice Chairman Advocacy for Good Governance/Social Justice
Umma Adamu Sani
Founder, MD/CEO Ummhi Homes
9)Mr. Chukwudi Obinna Ekwueme.
Chairman Uniccon group of company
10)Esimai Oyinyechi Vivian.
CEO Gain Growth Hub limited.
11)Aisha Lami Abdusallam.
CEO, Avada Couture, and Academy
12)Hajiya Farida Musa Jauro.
Founder Freelight of Nigeria Youth Foundation
13)Engr Dr. Kizito Onunkwo.
CEO/MD Nakiz Integrated Service Limited.
14)Barr Henry Uzochukwu.
MD, Stanel Group of Companies
15)High Chief Doctor Christopher Ndubuisi.
Chairman of Pinnatech group
16)Engr Esohwode Kingsley.
Executive Director, The Agofure Brothers Foundation.
17)Hon Justice Edward Amoako Asante
Hon.President ECOWAS Court of Justice.
18) DR. Simon Adozi
CEO Adozilion Homes and Realtor.
19)Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyekachi.
Founder Kachi Plug Limited.
20)Esimai Obianafo Uchechukwu
Chairman Vision Hub Limited.
21)DR. Peter Adejoh
CEO Camey and Rock Holdings Ltd
22)Queen Mariam Ashley Yusuf.
CEO MAY foundation.
23)AMB. James Erebuoye.
President Hoowe Global Communications Limited
24)DR. Fabian Nwaora
Chairman EFAB Properties Limited.
25) Dr. Kenneth Ifekudu
CEO Diamond Leeds LTD.
26, AMB Samuel Takon Ojong. PHD
27) Alh Hassan Muhammad Abara
Jagaban Kauran Namoda Turakin Barkeji
28)Engr Bobby Onofiok
MD. Bokano Nigeria LTD.
29)Umar Alkali
Politician Philanthropist
30)Mrs. Adaora Chukwura.
Founder Avalroda Help Foundation
31)Sa’Adatu Adamu
Secure the Future Initiative.
32)Jolly Nnena Abani.
Mother of Model Ltd.
33)Hon Solomon Nandy Chendan.
ADC Plateau State Governorship Candidate
34)Hon Thank God Ibeh
Politician.
35)Wisdom Ahamefuna Ezekiel.
Co-founder Pertinence Group
36) Morris O Jerry
CEO/MD Bricks and Moore Nigeria LTD.
37) Hon Bello Muazu( Walin Kware)
Northern Youth DG. Northern Youth for Atiku
