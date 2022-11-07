2022 Service Awards Event Shifted Over US Insecurity Alert In Abuja

Following the escalating insecurity in recent times especially at the wake of a terror alert by the United States on Abuja, a leading online media company in Nigeria, ABN TV has announced the postponement of its 2022 service awards earlier billed to hold in this year.

The organisation says it is concerned about the safety of guests who will be flying in from various parts of the country and beyond, announcing that the award ceremony will take place at a later date when security situations improve.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Monday, the chairman central planning committee of ABN TV Service awards, Amb. Alex Nwankwo while expressing regret over the shift in date apologized to award nominees and partners who had been looking forward to this event.

Amb. Nwankwo, therefore, noted that the company’s management will announce a new date when the award will hold in Abuja.

He also cited the closure of the Sheraton Hotel Hotel by the new management for renovation as further reason for the postponement of the award.

It was billed to take place at Sheraton Hotel Abuja but security concerns in recent times has caused a change in date, a development the company says it regrets.

In recognition of men and women who have impacted humanity through selfless services, ABN TV had set up the award to spur them to do more.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/abn-tv-shifts-2022-service-awards/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related