2023: Analysis Of Six States With The Highest Registered Voters – lhordspy

Lagos – 7,075,192Kano – 5,927,565Kaduna – 4,345,469Rivers -3,532,990Katsina – 3,519,260and Oyo – 3,275,045.

My analysis:

– All are APC controls states except Rivers and Oyo state.

River and Oyo state: are part of the G5 PDP states where the governors pulled out their support from Atiku’s camp, thereby making it open-states.

But going by the gang leader of the G5 governors, Gov. Wike and also Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state recent romance with the present government and APC as a party. APC is having 55% and 88% assurance of having majority votes from both River and Oyo state respectively.

Lagos- Home of the main presidential candidate Bola Tinubu, with 7million + voters registration. We should be expecting atleast 5million voters turnout in the state. It is all about protection of Pride this time. Going by Tinubu’s political influence and the rate at which all opposition party suppporters in the state are aligning with his ambition. APC should be expecting 78% of the votes. That should be like approximately 4million votes from the 5million expected votes turn-out up for grab.

Kastina – Home of President Buhari, the majority votes here is non-negotiable. In 2019, out of 1.6m+ votes, Buhari took 1.2m+.

With buhari as the Chairman presidential campaign council for APC this time around, and also remember he made a pledge to be at the fore-front of it all. With his influence, APC should be expecting same outcome – over 85% of the votes are in the bag for APC already in thestate.e

Kaduna : will be a tight contest between PDP and APC. But with the political influence of El’rufai, and also with El’rufai knowing that him clinging on to the power he wields over there is paramount and also delivering Kaduna for Tinubu is all he have got left. 65% of the votes is expected from the state for APC.

Kano : votes will be shared between 3 parties – PDP , APC and NNPP. It is surely going to end up with APC 40% – PDP 35% and NNPP – 25% of the total votes cast.

All in all the expected voters turnout in each state should be approximately:

Lagos- 5m

kano – 3m

kaduna -3m

Rivers 2m

Oyo – 1.5m

Kastina – 2.5

Giving a total of 17m expected voters from across the 6 states.

We should be having an estimated vote return like this after voting across the 6 states.

SDP – 200k

APC – 9.5m

PDP – 3.8m

NNPP – 2.m

LP – 1.5m

Further Breakdown

NNPP – 2m votes across the 6 states will be coming from only kano, Kastina and kaduna… It will struggle for votes in River state, Oyo state and Lagos state.

SDP – 200k votes will be coming from OYO and part of Lagos. Relatively unknown in River state and in the Northern part (Kastina, Kano, kaduna)

PDP – 3.8m votes will be coming from all 6 states but majority of them from kano, Lagos and little from Kastina state. With issues ongoing in the PDP camp with Oyo and Rivers state governors involved, only few votes will be gotten from the two states.

APC – 9.5m votes will be coming from all 6 states, with majority from Kastina, Lagos, Kaduna, oyo and Substantial votes from Rivers… Kano will be tightly contested only few votes expected from there for the APC since the votes will be shared there across the three leading parties in the state ( APC ,PDP, NNPP)

LP – majority of the 1.5m votes will be gotten from Lagos, Rivers and southern kaduna only. The party is relatively unknown in the Northern region(Kano, kastina) and they will struggle to get any significant votes from OYO state, a southwest state.