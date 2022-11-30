2023: APC Unveils “Bless Mi” Mobile Crowdfunding Channel For Tinubu’s Campaign

[i]•Party targets N5 billion in donations

All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), on Tuesday, unveiled a mobile channel for crowdfunding for the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-Kashim Shettima presidential project ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The QR code-enabled platform was initiated to give Nigerians who believe and share the vision of Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket to contribute towards realisation of the project.

The APC presidential campaign team targets to raise N5 billion from the crowdfunding platform known as “BlessMi”, launched at the Civic Centre on Victoria Island, Lagos.

Donors can freely donate to the project, using the QR Code. The amount ranges from the least currency denomination to any amount affordable.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, speaking at the fundraiser, described the approach as another “creative way” of using the technology to democratise funding for political activities. He said the mobile platform would offer opportunity to Nigerians supporting APC to be part of the process of forming the next Federal Government.

The Governor said every little contribution received from the channel would matter in funding the APC’s presidential campaign council’s activities across the federation.

He said: “There is no better place to launch this innovative project than Lagos, which is the nation’s hub of innovation and technology. This fundraising effort speaks to our support and those who share the vision of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-Kashim Shettima presidential ticket to have an input to the realisation of the project. The ticket strongly considers the interest of every Nigerian, regardless of social status or ethnic origin.

“This campaign is about people and people have been asking how they can participate to contribute their own effort to the overall success of the campaign. This is why we used our creative minds and leveraged technology as innovative ways to create access for people towards supporting our party’s presidential campaign. People can donate through their mobile phones and be part of this campaign. Every donation, no matter how small the amount is, will matter and take its proper place.”

Sanwo-Olu maintained that the Tinubu-Shettima ticket represented a pan-Nigerian mandate, noting that the APC candidate remained the most competent of all presidential contenders.

The donations received at the fundraiser were transparently displayed on digital screens, which showed the donors’ names and amount contributed.

APC Vice Presidential candidate, Sen. Shettima said the initiative was aimed at leveraging the nation’s diversity to inflame loyalty in the people.

The former Borno State Governor urged Nigerians to vote for APC, stressing that only the party’s presidential ticket boasted of candidates with practical ideas to move the country forward.

Shettima said the objective of the project was to bring average citizens into the mission of building a better country for the youth and improve lives.

He said: “We have to look beyond the fabulous things happening around and look at somebody that wish to push and elevate the nation to the next level. And with all sense of modesty, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the best material we have and we need in this nation to stand.

“I urge Nigerians to look beyond sentiment, look beyond the lies that are being peddled and make the best choice for the nation and next year will be a very great opportunity for Nigerians to make the right choice.”

Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, hailed the APC Fund Raising Committee for the initiative, noting that the mobile platform would democratise election funding.

