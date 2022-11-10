I was excited to receive the Abia PDP delegation led by the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the state, Prof. Eleazar Uche Ikonne. Most importantly, they assured me of their total support, and in return, I assured them of our commitment to ensure Abia State retains its preeminent position #FiveOverFive. -AA
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0ePrHfNNwB5Gd5eoFYLksdDv177b8pTkfZctydnPSrMEDa2XWM6EU5ytbg8K9dZTrl&id=100044152610571
2023: Atiku Abubakar Receives Abia PDP Delegation
I was excited to receive the Abia PDP delegation led by the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the state, Prof. Eleazar Uche Ikonne. Most importantly, they assured me of their total support, and in return, I assured them of our commitment to ensure Abia State retains its preeminent position #FiveOverFive. -AA