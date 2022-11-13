2023: Atiku Sympathises With Jigawa Flood Victims

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, sympathized with the victims of flood in Jigawa State when he paid a sympathy visit to the state yesterday.

This is coming weeks after his media adviser, Paul Ibe, in a statement said the PDP presidential candidate will commence a tour of states with high incidences of flooding across all geo-political zones in the country.

Atiku who was in Jigawa on Friday night to offer his sympathy and support to the victims of flood visited the emirs of Hadejia and Dutse to sympathize with them on behalf of the victims.

He urged the victims to take it as an act of God and prayed for Almighty Allah to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and the fortitude to bear the loss.

While reacting, the Emir of Dutse, Dr Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi, commended the presidential candidate for the gesture, while he also gave assurances of proper monitoring of the distribution of donations including those given by presidential candidates.

“I am sure the committee for the raising and distribution of flood palliative will do the needful to channel all the support to the affected victims,” he said.

DAILY POST reported that the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu have made similar donations to the Jigawa State flood victims.



