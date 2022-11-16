https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PEcSW-eZL-Q

2023 Election Is Fight To Define Soul Of Nigeria – Tinubu Flags Off Campaign In Jos

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday flagged off his presidential campaign in Jos, Plateau state amid crowd fracas.

Although the cause of the crowd trouble was not clear, visibly angry supporters were recorded throwing objects in the air.

Speaking during the flag-off, Tinubu said the 2023 election is a fight to define the soul of the nation and “determine our collective fate.”

“Do we adhere to the ideals of broadly shared prosperity, competence, peace, justice and compassion toward all?” He asked.

“Or do we toss these ideals away, lashing ourselves to the divisive politics of the past or to those whose rantings show they cannot distinguish between fact and fantasy.”

President Muhammadu Buhari and other APC bigwigs were present at the campaign flag-off.

“I am deeply honoured for the presence of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari,” Tinubu said.

“As campaign chairman, he promised to lead from the front. A man of his word, President Buhari has done what he said and more.”

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/11/15/2023-election-is-fight-to-define-soul-of-nigeria-tinubu-flags-off-campaign/

