2023 Election: TBN’s Statement On The Blocking Of Its Bank Account

[center][/center]Take Back Naija @TakeBackNaija_

PRESS RELEASE

01/11/2022

FGN’s Sanctioning and blocking of TBN’S Bank Account

TBN Global Leadership has been notified that its bank account with keystone Bank has been unjustifiably blocked by a government order.

We see this development as an act of political persecution, suppression and intimidation from the powers that be to stop this youth driven grassroots movement from carrying out activities protected by the constitution.

TBN is a socio-political movement and a non-governmental organisation made up of well meaning patriotic Nigerians, actively engaged in promoting good governance and democratic ideals in Nigeria.

It is our core value to support competent and credible candidates during elections leveraging the energy of youths who will determine electoral outcomes at all levels irrespective of the political party.

Against the 2023 general elections, TBN Global Leadership has endorsed Mr Peter Obi and his running mate Dr Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed of the Labour Party as the most credible and competent CANDIDATES.

TBN has publicly solicited and equally received donations for the sole purpose of funding grassroots activities to support the ObiDatti Presidential Campaign activities.

We categorically state that blocking our account or any manner of repression will in no way stop us from supporting the ObiDatti 2023 mandate. It is our constitutional right as citizens of Nigeria to support and promote the candidate of our choice.

Therefore, we appeal to the relevant authorities to reconsider this sanction. We also urge members of the public especially our donors to bear with us while we seek redress to unblock our account.

Signed:

Danjuma Garba Musa,

Spokesperson.



https://twitter.com/TakeBackNaija_/status/1587558983937785856

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related