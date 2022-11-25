2023 Election: Tinubu In Gbaramatu, Bags Title, Solicit Supports

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu today visited Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State as the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, HRM Oboro Gbaraun II conferred on him the “Iyelawei” (a very important person) title of Gbaramatu Kingdom.

The revered monarch also conferred on the Deputy Senate President the Ibe-Ikiowei (one who knows the road) title.

Tinubun was received at the palace by the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, HRM Oboro Gbaraun II and a cross-section of traditional rulers in Delta, Bayelsa, Cross Rivers, Rivers, Edo, Lagos and Anambra states in Oporoza community.

The Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom in a remark urged the Federal Government to come closer to the people of Gbaramatu. He noted that the terrain of the Gbaramatu Kingdom is very difficult and inaccessible.

He said if the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State could be constructed to link all communities, a bridge should also be constructed in Gbaramatu Kingdom to link its adjoining communities and even the third mainland.

DAILY POST correspondent who was at the palace reports that the Minister of State, Labour and Productivity, Mr Festus Keyamo also bagged the title of Igoniniwei (the man that knows the way) while the title of Itaremobowei (one who comes with love) was conferred on the governor of Yobe State, Mai Malla Buni. Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt.Hon. Dimeji Bankole bagged the Kuromobowei title(the man that comes with force).

In a remark, the APC presidential candidate thanked the Gbaramatu monarch for the honour.

“It’s a great honour to stand before you today to receive a title and come as a member of this community,” he said.

Tinubu reiterated that the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege will be the next governor of Delta State.

While saluting the people of Gbaramatu Kingdom shortly after receiving the title, Tinubu promised that he will always render services for the progress and development of the kingdom.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/11/25/2023-election-tinubu-in-gbaramatu-bags-title-solicit-supports/

Nlfpmod mynd44 Seun lalasticlala

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related