2023: God Hasn’t Told Me There’s Going To Be Election Next Year – Adeboye

God hasn’t told me there’s going to be election next year – Adeboye

…..says naira not even worth paper it’s printed on

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has expressed concern over the possibility of Nigeria 2023 general election, saying that despite the closeness of the date, God has not revealed to him whether there would be an election or not.

Speaking during the Redeemed Christian Church of God 2022 Holy Ghost Service, Adeboye said the situation of Nigeria has become worse to the extent that the country’s currency no longer worth the paper it’s printed on.

He admonished Nigerians to learn to laugh in other not do develop hypertension as things seems to be getting funnier and funnier every day in the country. “We need to ask God for mercy because what’s going on in our country, it doesn’t even make sense anymore.

“Our Naira now is not even worth the paper it is printed on. While people are hungry, trying to find enough money to buy bread to eat our Moses are thinking of making the Naira more beautiful that is, even if it can’t buy bread, at least it will look beautiful.

“God must be merciful unto us. We will have to hold on to Him and say, ‘Please help.’ Do you know that up till now, and this is November, Daddy hasn’t told me yet that there’s going to be an election next year.

“We continue of course as if there’s going to be; I am saying that, Adeboye, I am not talking of other people, God has not told me yet. He may tell me tomorrow, I don’t know; but as of this moment that I am sitting before you, He hasn’t told me whether or not there will be an election next year.

“Of course as usual, anybody who comes to me and he says, “pray for me,” I will pray for them. That’s my duty but it is up to God to answer. I am not trying to frighten you; I am not telling you that I know something secret that you don’t know; I am not a prophet I am just a pastor; but I am your Pastor. We need to pray. So I expect to see all of you on Friday the 2nd of December; come ready to pray.

Speaking on the upcoming prayer for Nigeria from November 26th to December 2nd, Adeboye said that during those days of fasting, there will be no ceremonies. “we will gather before 6pm. At 6pm on the dot, we will begin to pray. We just want to pray for one solid hour 6pm to 7pm.”



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2022/11/god-hasnt-told-me-theres-going-to-be-election-next-year-adeboye/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related