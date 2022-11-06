2023: Ibadan mogajis, baales, others endorse Tinubu for President

As gale of endorsements for candidates of political parties continues ahead of 2023 elections, family heads (Mogajis); Baales and other notable groups, including Agbekoya in Ibadan, have endorsed Bola Tinubu, as their preferred presidential candidate.

They declared their supports for Mr Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday at a well attended event held at Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, organised under the auspices of Rontex for BAT Political Signature, was convened by Ronke Carew and hosted by Dotun Sanusi.

Mr Sanusi, an Ibadan Mogaji, popularly called Ilaji, is the Chief Executive Officer of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort in Ibadan.

NAN reports that among other groups that endorsed Tinubu’s presidency were the Agbekoya, O’dua Peoples Congress (OPC) Fasehun faction, Irorun O’dua and non-indigenes represented by people from Akwa- Ibom.

Mr Sanusi described Mr Tinubu as “the most competent” among the candidates, saying he could vouch for him any day and anywhere.

“I have never taken contracts from any government. I have not taken anything from anybody, but I do accept destiny and the will of God.

“But, it should be said everywhere that the person I have confidence in, who will end our sufferings in Ibadan and Oyo State is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/563625-2023-ibadan-mogajis-baales-others-endorse-tinubu-for-president.html

