2023: INEC Deploys Strategy To Curb Votes Buying At Voting Centers

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said it is working closely with security agencies to trace and arrest any politician who engages in vote buying in the coming 2023 general election.

The Head of Information and Communication Technology on Voters registration in Jigawa State, Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi Alawa stated this while responding to questions from newsmen on Friday.

He explained that vote buying is a very serious offense under the new Electoral Act and that any person caught would face prosecution.

“We will ensure that there will be no more vote buying during the coming 2023 General election,” he said.

He advised electorates not to allow themselves to be disenfranchised by selfish interest politicians and to report any incident to the security agencies.

Alawa reiterated the commission’s commitment to ensure a free, fair, and credible election.

