The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has denied the news making rounds that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disqualified its candidates in the 2023 general elections.

The state chapter of the party also debunked the claims by the Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George, saying his claim that 21 candidates were disqualified was embarrassing.

Bode George had over the weekend said the disqualification of the state party was brought to his attention, adding that the affected local governments are Agege, Apapa, Badagry, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Mushin, Ojo, and Surulere.

According to him, INEC said the primary elections did not hold in the affected local governments and the electoral committee members failed to show up in some of the LGAs.

Reacting to the development, the state working committee, in a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary, Hon. Hakeem Amode, described the disqualification as a figment of imagination.

But a member of the state executive in an interview with Dailytrust, said some of the said constituencies are still subject to litigations in various courts of law.

However, a check on the final INEC list shared by the publicity secretary revealed that the names of the party’s 40 candidates are on it.

Amode, in his statement, said the party read the news of the purported INEC disqualification of 21 candidates credited to Chief Bode George “with utmost embarrassment.”

https://independent.ng/2023-lagos-pdp-denies-disqualification-of-candidates-by-inec/?utm_source=&utm_medium=%5Btwitter%5D

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related