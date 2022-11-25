2023: My Performance Will Help Secure Victory For PDP In Abia – Ikpeazu (Video)

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed optimism that all PDP candidates would emerge victorious in the 2023 elections because his administration has affected Abians positively and that PDP candidates are of men of character.

The governor stated this on Thursday at Umuahia Township Stadium at the official flag-off of Abia PDP electioneering campaigns for the Governorship, National Assembly, and State House of Assembly candidates in next year’s elections.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3U-5SSKXWI

According to the Governor, no other political party exists in Abia State and those that claim to exist are people of zero electoral value, Onyebuchi Ememanka, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor said in a statement.

The governor he said expressed hope the incoming administration of the party’s governorship candidate, Prof. Uche Ikonne would sustain his legacies in the State.

The release read in part, “In their various speeches, the members of the G-5 PDP Integrity Governor’s Group including Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State urged Abians to remain resolute in PDP, assuring that they are ready to take Nigeria out of its present challenges. They said what they stand for is equity fairness and justice and assured they are strong in their States and are committed to wining elections.

“The Governors, who congratulated all candidates that received flags, expressed hope that they would win and assured that the G5 would support the PDP candidates in the State. They described Governor Ikpeazu as a performer and man of integrity who is trusted.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/2023-my-performance-will-help-secure-victory-for-pdp-in-all-elective-positions-ikpeazu-video/

