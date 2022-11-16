2023: Nigerians Are Suffering, Send APC Packing — Oborevwori

The Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 Governorship election, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has blamed the sufferings of Nigerians on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with a call on the people to reject the party in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on Tuesday in continuation of the Ward-to-Ward campaigns to Ethiope West Local Government Area, the Gubernatorial Candidate said that Nigerians were passing through untold hardship on a daily basis, saying all hands must be on deck to send the party packing at the 2023 general polls.

The State PDP Governorship Candidate who is also the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly said; “Nigerians are suffering today because of the ruling party, the APC. But now we have an opportunity to end these pains brought upon us by the APC by voting out the failed party in the 2023 general elections”.

On the Muslim/Muslim tickets, Rt. Hon. Oborevwori said that; “Delta State is not in support of the Muslim/Muslim tickets of the APC and our people should vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for President and Vice-President respectively. They will rescue our Country from APC that has collapsed our Country. Politics is not a do-or-die affair. God gives power. We are the winning team and you do not change a winning team. Please, vote for us, vote for PDP all-the-way”.

Addressing the people, Chief Ighoyota Amori, PDP Senatorial Candidate, Delta Central District, Hon. Mrs. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, PDP House of Representatives Candidate, Ethiope East/Ethiope West Federal Constituency, and Chief Chris Onogba, PDP Delta State House of Assembly Candidate, Ethiope West Constituency, solicited for votes from them, promising that they will not disappoint them if they deliver the party in the 2023 general elections.

Prominent leaders in the visited wards, including Chief John Nani who contested the Delta Central Senatorial District primary with Chief Ighoyota Amori, while speaking canvased for votes for all PDP candidates in the 2023 general elections.

In the words of Chief Nani; “The primaries have come and gone and we must put the primaries behind us and work together as one family. Vote for all PDP candidates, it is the only party that can make our nation work again.

Earlier, the Chairmen, Ward 2, Hon. Victor Orovwighose, Ward 1, Chief Enor Edekpo, Ward 5, Hon. Jeremiah Aghomi, Ward 6, Mr. Peter Ekpo, Ward 4, Mr. Gift Abonoko, and Ward 3, Chief William Nani, promised to work for the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2022/11/2023-nigerians-are-suffering-send-apc-parking-oborevwori/amp/

