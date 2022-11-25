2023: Ogun LP Demands New Presidential Campaign Council

Members of the Labour Party (LP) in Ogun State have asked that the party’s Presidential Campaign Council be immediately altered.

The chapter argued that the council was occupied by party officials from the southern region of Nigeria.

During a news conference in Abeokuta, the LP’s state secretary, Feyisola Michael stated the PCC was against the interests of the north, hence the LP’s national chairman, Julius Abure, was given a vote of no confidence.

He added that the LP presidential candidate, and the National Chairman are from the South as such, the North East and the North Central regions should have received the director general and general secretary positions currently held by Doyin Okupe and Clement Ojukwu, respectively.

This, according to him, would establish justice and a federal spirit.

Also, the secretary claimed that Abure was preparing to forcibly end Ogun State LP’s legal action to have INEC relist the candidates on the ballot.

He said:

“Therefore, we hereby passed a vote of no confidence on Barr. Julius Abure, the National Chairman of LP; Chief Clement Ojukwu, National Organizing Secretary, who also doubles as the General Secretary of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council instead of the National Secretary.

“We also demand the following: That the meeting of the National Executive Council be summoned immediately to avert further political unrest as the party has been hijacked by PDP dissidents through Clement Ojukwu and Bar Julius Abure.

“The immediate dissolution of the entire Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council to reflect true Federal Character as enshrined in the constitution so that the North East, North Central, National Secretary and Deputy National Chairman South can all have their constitutional role openly effected.”



https://dailytrust.com/ogun-lp-demands-dissolution-of-peter-obis-council-alleges-sidelining-of-north/

