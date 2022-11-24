IBADAN – No fewer than 400 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State on Wednesday defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.
This was as the defectors, led by Raji Akeem Kolawole, drummed support for the candidature of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who is the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 general elections.
The defection of the APC members to the PDP was consequent upon what they described as the unending deceit and deception within the party, which they said, has not only continued to cause more harm to their personal development as politicians than good but also is dangerous for the entrenchment of internal democracy within a political party.
While receiving the decampees into the PDP, the Coordinator for Atiku/Okowa Support Movement in Oyo State, Mayoress Olubukola Olayinka, said the work that lies ahead is beyond anybody’s personal interest, stressing that 2023 is all about rescuing Nigeria for Nigerians.
Olayinka, who was the state deputy chairman of the Labour Party (LP), recently led her political followers and supporters across the state into the PDP for the actualization of Atiku’s Presidency come 2023.
While delivering her welcome address, Olayinka maintained that Atiku’s Presidency in 2023 is like a moving train whose time has come.
She added that the momentum, which is consistently gathering in favour of Atiku within the political landscape, must be sustained.
She said the momentum was evident in the defection of over 400 card-carrying APC members in Oyo State into the PDP with the primary aim of lending their support towards the actualization of the ‘Atiku/Okowa’s PDP Presidency.
https://independent.ng/2023-oyo-apc-members-dump-tinubu-for-atiku/