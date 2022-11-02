2023: Oyo LP Deputy Chairman, Other Party Members Defect To PDP

Oyo State Deputy Chairman of the Labour Party, Mrs. Mayoress Olubukola Olayinka has officially announced her intention to work for the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.

Mayoress Olubukola made this known while decamping into the Peoples Democratic Party, alongside hundred of her loyalists in Ibadan the Capital City of the Oyo state.

Olubukola who many described as a grassroots mobilizer noted the Atiku/Okowa Campaign for the realization of 2023 presidency is a must achieved project, stressing that Nigerians need not to be swayed by empty promises from politicians who believed the number one seat of the country is a souvenir they can just be sharing among themselves turn by turn.

She noted that the rulling political party has failed Nigerians describing their administration as monumental failure which fail to address the primary purpose of Government.

Speaking with journalists at the official denouncement of LP in Ibadan, Mayoress Olubukola described Atiku Abubakar as a unifier who has the political capacity, experience, and integrity to unite Nigerians together.

“Being a retired custom boss and former Vice President of this country, Atiku Abubakar is the only candidate among all other candidates with the requisite political will to restore this country’s lost glory and unity.” She said

Mayoress Olubukola maintained that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku has sacrificed greatly for the development of democracy in Nigeria even at a personal cost stressing that Nigerians may not fully appreciate how Atiku’s stance against the 3rd term agenda of former president Olusegun Obasanjo has rescued the nation’s fragile democracy saying “Atiku, unlike those shouting ’emilokan’, has and will never betray his own people.

“In view of this, my people and I have decided to cease our memberships henceforth with immediate effect. After a wide rage of consultation with my friends, political peers, associates, leaders I officially declare our intention to join the People’s Democratic Party PDP and also embrace the candidacy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the unifier, in the much anticipated 2023 general election