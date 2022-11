Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, one of the prominent elders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto state, Alhaji Sahabi Bojo-Bodinga, had defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bojo-Bodinga, a PDP stalwart from Sokoto South Senatorial District was received by the APC leader in the state, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North) at his residence, on Friday in Sokoto.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/11/2023-pdp-elder-in-sokoto-bojo-bodinga-defects-to-apc/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related