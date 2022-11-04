The Department of State Services ( DSS) has warned that there is possibility of politicians using thugs during the campaign for the 2023 elections.

The DSS Director in Kaduna, Mr Abdul Enachie, stated this in his presentation of a report of security situation for 2nd and 3rd Quarter in the state.

The director said there is a need for government to take the situation seriously by taken steps to sensitise the youths against allowing themselves to be used as thugs in the state and other part of the country.

He also urged the people to help the security agencies to fish out informants that are aiding the bandits and terrorists across the state and country.

He said identifying informants is not the job of security agencies alone, adding everyone ought to participate in identifying informants in communities.

He also urged the military to sustains their operations against the terrorists in areas like Birnin Gwari and other flashpoints.

The DSS Director also urged the Federal Government to complete the Kaduna-Abuja highway and Birnin Gwari highway, saying this will help improve the security situation on the roads.

In his remarks, Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-rufai, urged the security agencies to ensure that all political actors working with thugs are profiled and prosecuted before the general elections.



https://dailytrust.com/2023-politicians-likely-to-use-thugs-for-campaign-dss

