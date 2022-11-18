2023 Polls: We’re Ready To Defeat Tinubu In Lagos – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, on Thursday, expressed optimism that it will defeat the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2023 general election, adding that it is ready to take over the state from the bondage of sole-proprietor.

Leaders of the party said this during a walk tagged UMBRELLA DAY in preparation for 2023 elections held from Fadeyi bustop to Maryland area of the state.

The party leaders said they are ready to deliver Lagos state to its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The walk which took place on the stretch of Ikorodu Road, traversing five Local Government Areas had the PDP members and leaders including its Governorship candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran popularly known as Jandor, his running mate, Funke Akindele, a BoT member of the party, Mrs Aduke Marina; Dr Bimbo Ogunkelu, former state chairman, Capt Tunji Shelle (retd), Philip Aivoje, Mr Deji Doherty and Tolagbe Animashaun holding umbrella as symbol of their party.

A former spokesperson of the party, Mr Taofik Gani said: “It is time to defeat TInubu in Lagos. Incidentally, he is contesting the presidency so it makes us speculatively proud of winning him as a direct participant.”

The walk was led by Mr Adedeji Doherty, the Chairman of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and other party chieftains in the state.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/11/2023-polls-were-ready-to-defeat-tinubu-in-lagos-pdp/

