2023 Presidential Elections: “Why APC Does Not Have A Candidate”- Dr Otorkpa (Videos)

I agree with the submission that the number of people that will vote for Tinubu in the 2023 Presidential Elections is a reflection of the total number of persons living with psychiatric problems in the Nigeria.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Wlj7h_o7RI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0EShIEpHnQ8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAWPoohYO7U

These 3 videos above have clearly shown Nigerians that the APC does NOT have a candidate for the 2023 Presidential Elections. What they presented to Nigerians lack the mental capacity to run a one man business talkless of running a complex country like ours with over 200 millions lives and destinies to cater for.

Beyond their non existent presidential candidate, many things are wrong with APC:

1. They destroyed our economy

2. They destroyed our currency

3. They destroyed what is left of Nigeria’s unity

4. They destroy our manufacturing sector

5. They destroyed our jobs

6. They destroyed our businesses

7. They destroyed many lives

Dont join the enemies of this country to vote for Tinubu and APC, do the right thing return PDP to Power By Voting For Atiku Abubakar and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to restructure/unify our country and get it working again.

Together we can get it done!!!!

Dr. Oche Otorkpa (FRSPH-UK)

