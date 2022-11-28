Former Anambra State Governor, Chukwuemeka Ezeife has said the Ohanaeze Ndigbo should sponsor the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi to victory.

Ezeife was reacting to Ohanaeze’s endorsement of Obi for the presidency.

The elder statesman urged Ohanaeze to move above endorsing Obi to ensure he wins in 2023.

He urged the apex Igbo socio-political organization to support Obi with logistics and financial assistance that would enable him to win the election.

“Ohanaeze should not only endorse Obi but also sponsor him to victory.

“I came to the East, they told me that Obi deserves to be president because it is the turn of Ndigbo.

I went to the West, they told me that Obi deserves to be president because he has the intelligence and capacity to return Nigeria to part of glory and in the North, they told me that he deserves it because they believe he has the economic survival plans for Nigeria in his palms, based on his antecedents,” he told newsmen yesterday.

Lately, Obi has enjoyed a large followership from Nigerians who believe it’s time for a change in leadership.

As Nigeria inches closer to the February election, Obi’s acceptability continues to increase among Nigerians.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/11/28/2023-sponsor-peter-obi-to-win-presidency-ezeife-tells-ohanaeze/

