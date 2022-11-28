2023: This Is Why President Buhari Can’t Wait To Leave Office – Femi Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief spokesman, Femi Adesina, has disclosed that his principal can’t wait to leave the presidency.

Adesina explained that being in power comes with a lot of work with little appreciation from Nigerians.

He disclosed this on Channels TV on Sunday night while reacting to Buhari’s remark that he can’t wait to leave power.

In July, DAILY POST reported that Buhari had, in a statement signed by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, described his seven years in office as “tough”.

The president, who said he was “eager to go”, disclosed this when he received some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), legislators and political leaders at his residence in Daura, Katsina State, during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Reacting to the development, Adesina said: “Those of us who have been with him since 2015 are also counting down, we can’t wait to leave.”

On why people want to get out of the presidency, Adesina said: “It’s a lot of responsibility and work, and may be little appreciation of the populace.

“So, by the time you are winding down, you can’t wait to go.

“It’s not a matter of Buhari hurrying out, it’s a matter of constitutional limitation, he has spent seven and a half years.”

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/11/28/presidency-why-buhari-cant-wait-to-leave-office-femi-adesina/

