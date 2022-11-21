2023: Vote Only Tinubu – South-West Muslims (MUSWEN)

Muslims from the South West region under the umbrella of Muslim Ummah of South West of Nigeria (MUSWEN), have enjoined their kinsmen not to vote for any other presidential candidates apart from Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election.

MUSWEN has advised Muslims in the six states that make up South West region- Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti and Lagos – not to support any other person apart from Tinubu.

MUSWEN President, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, made this disclosure while speaking during the 7th General Assembly of the organisation held in Ibadan on Sunday.

At the event held at the University of Ibadan were Secretary to the Ekiti State government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro, MUSWEN Executive Secretary, Professor Muslih Yahya, Alhaji Kunle Sanni, University of Ibadan’s Chief Imam, Professor Abdulrahman Oloyede and former MUSWEN Executive Secretary, Professor Daud Noibi.

Others are MUSWEN Deputy Presidents 1 and 2 respectively Alhaji Rafiu Ebiti and Alhaji Thabit Sonaike.

Oladejo while speaking with journalists, said that the position of MUSWEN which is the umbrella body of Muslims in the region is that Muslims in the region should support Tinubu.

He cautioned his kinsmen against voting for any other candidates apart from Tinubu, because of what he said that he (Tinubu) has done in Lagos State.

Oladejo said: “Muslims should get prepared for the presidential and other elections, they should get registered as voters, collect their PVCs and vote. Muslims should participate in the elections, as voters, as participants, they should participate actively. The position of MUSWEN is that we are supporting Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he is from the region. Muslims in the South West should support him. And all Muslim organisations in the South West are supporting Bola Ahmed Tinubu, because of what he has done. He is the only capable one.”

He avowed that: “Because of what he has done in Lagos State, Lagos is the number one state in Nigeria that can do things without federal allocation in Nigeria and we believed that he can replicate that at the federal level.”



