2023: We Can Monitor This Coming Election With Spying Houseflies (Opinion)

According to CHARLES AWUZIE’s Update on Facebook..

This is not an ordinary fly…

It is a spy fly…

I had a chat with the team from www.spying.tools about these spy insects and they have the ability to supply.

In the Sky, it becomes invisible but sends Live HD videos to phones.

I’m giving you a tip…

2023 will not be like 2019….

Evidence of any form of electoral malpractice will be gathered using advanced systems – if you are planning to buy votes, we will have real time evidence.

Surveillance | Invisible Eyes | Advanced Technologies

www.spying.tools

https://www.facebook.com/100000090018585/posts/6041919749154299

Charles Awuzie is a Nigerian-Born Tech-Expert.

WE DON’T NEED TO WAIT FOR THE GOVERNMENT TO PROVIDE THIS TOY FOR US.

Some businessmen should see the importing of “Spying Tools” into Nigeria as business.

