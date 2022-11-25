2023: We’ll Dialogue With All Agitating Groups – Tinubu

The All Progressive Congress, APC presidential candidate for the 2023 general election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Thursday said his administration will dialogue with all the groups agitating for one reason or the other in the country.

Tinubu stated this during the Ebonyi State Residential Rally and Ebonyi gubernatorial campaign flag-off at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki.

He enjoined APC supporters to use their Permanent Voters Card, PVCs and ensure victory for the APC next year.

He stressed that there was no need for violence and fighting among Nigerians over the rulership of the country, as every segment of the nation will be accommodated in his government, if he emerges as President come 2023.

Tinubu said, “We want to progress; we want peace, we will talk to all agitators. These things are not done by conflict, it is by sitting around the table to complain. It is not using the fight to do; it is by discussion, by being intellectually involved, by electing visionary leaders to lead the crusade for the development of the zone. You will have it in May, if you elect me.”

The APC presidential candidate, who described PDP’s 16 years of rulership as a failure, stated that his administration will address issues revolving around Education, transportation, security, power supply and industrialization.

He said, “APC is only the progressive party, the progressive club that can change Nigeria and not the Poverty Development Party. The progress is now here. I thank the Chairman of the progressive Governor’s forum and his team for the job they did in bringing Governor Umahi over as one of them.

“The greatest gratitude and joy of a candidate is to see that you have an unbreakable team. Today, we have all of these great men and women surrounding me to say go ahead and become the President of Nigeria.

“16 years of PDP government we have had no blinker electricity. They spend more than 16 billion dollars, they forget that transmission line is a super highway to generate electricity. We don’t want to go backward, we are progressives; we will move Nigeria forward, we will do the right thing, we will make southeast of Taiwan of Nigeria. We can do it; it’s a matter of thinking.

“Let me assure you that I’m part of you in Ebonyi; our progress, and the education of our children is very important for our today and tomorrow. We are working hard, we recognize the fact that education is the greatest weapon against poverty; we are going to get our children educated, the best reform of our schools.”

The event, had in attendance, the APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, represented by the Deputy National Chairman, South, Chief Emma Eneukwu, APC vice Presidential candidate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, former APC Governorship candidate, Anambra State, Sen. Andy Uba, the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi,, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri, Demeji Bankole, former Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, among others.

Also, Governors of Borno, Cross River, Kebbi, Jigawa, Imo State attended the event.

The event witnessed large turnout of APC supporters from across the 13 Local Government Areas of the State as the attendees were seen in their colourful attires and musical instruments to spice up the occasion.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/11/2023-well-dialogue-with-all-agitating-groups-tinubu/amp/

