2023: You Can’t Use APC’s Clock To Tell PDP’s Time – Dino Melaye

Spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Dino Melaye, has said it’s not the first time the PDP will be having its presidential candidate and national chairman from the same region.

Speaking on Channels Television, ‘Politics Today’, Melaye who insisted that the All Progressives Congress, APC, should not be the yardstick for measuring the PDP said: “It’s not happening for the first time. We had Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo as the National Chairman / Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as the Presidential Candidate and we also had Vincent Ogbulafo as National Chairman / Chief Obasanjo President . They were all from the South. So you cannot use the APC’s clock to tell the time of the PDP.

“Nobody can preach the unity of our party to us because we are very conscious of that. You can only begin to appropriate positions when you are in power. In other words, you cannot be sharing power when you are not in power. It would be idiotic to start sharing power when you are not in power.

“Atiku as a person is a very compassionate person. When he emerges, no part of this country will be ignored. It is only Atiku that will unify this country and it is only Atiku that would solve the problem of insecurity in this country”.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/11/2023-you-cant-use-apcs-clock-to-tell-pdps-time-dino-melaye/

