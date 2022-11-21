21-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death By His Girlfriend In Lekki (Photo)

The police in Lagos state have arrested a young lady identified as Esther Paul, pictured above, for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Sadiq Owolabi Dahiru, to death at Oba Amusa Street Agungi, Lekki in the early hours of today November 20, IGBERETV reports.

According to police sources, the stepfather of the deceased, Kazeem Obafunso, reported at the Ilasan police station that Esther stabbed his 21-year-old stepson. Police officers were drafted to the scene where they moved the deceased to the Evercare hospital in Lekki phase 1 where he was confirmed dead by the doctors.

Esther was immediately arrested while the knife she allegedly used to commit the crime, was recovered. The body of the deceased has been deposited at the IDH Mortuary, Yaba for preservation and autopsy.



https://www.instagram.com/p/ClLmrCRt_2h/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related