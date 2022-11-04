25,000 Runners Expected For Lagos Women Run

Organizers of the annual Lagos Women Run have confirmed that about 25,000 runners will be participating in the November 12 race.

The coordinator for the Lagos Women Run, Tayo Popoola, disclosed this in Lagos on Thursday.

“In this year’s edition, we are expecting about 25,000 runners in the categories of the elites and the fun runners,” she said.

According to Popoola, over 18,000 runners have already registered online while over 10,000 printed physical forms are now being collated. Popoola also hinted that this year’s route for the 10km race will be different from the past editions.

According to Popoola, this year’s race will start from the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos Island, and end at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (formerly Onikan Stadium), Lagos Island.

She explained that this year’s route has been carefully mapped out to give the participants a good feel of the Center of Excellence and also showcase the growing beauty of Lagos State to the world at large.

https://punchng.com/25000-runners-expected-for-lagos-women-run/

