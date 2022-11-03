3 Dead As Unknown Gunmen Attack Police In Enugu (Pics, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Kp56h4XPbw

3 policemen have been confirmed dead after secessionist militiamen opened fire on their unit in Agbani, Nkanu West LGA, Enugu State. The police team was reportedly on a stop and search duty on the expressway in front of their station, when the militiamen surprised them with an attack, killing 3 instantly, with the others escaping with injuries.



From DailyPost

Three policemen of the Enugu State command have been shot dead by unknown gunmen at Agbani, headquarters of Nkanu West Local Government of the state.

The incident, DAILY POST learnt, occurred on Saturday morning at a roundabout near the Agbani Divisional Police station.

The police officers were on stop-and-search duty when the assailants sighted them and immediately opened fire, bringing down the three security operatives.

The attack occurred less than 24 hours after a former Commissioner in the state and Oji-River Local government’s chairman, Chief Gabriel Onuzulike and his elder brother were killed at their Nkpokolo-Achi hometown by gunmen.





