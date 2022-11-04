4 Nigerian Celebrities Making Waves After Leaked Sex Tapes (Pictures)

Despite the fact their s3x tapes went viral, these celebrities are still out there making waves. Although they were criticised as public figures whose fans look up to, their music career, however, didn’t suffer for it.

Here are four celebrities making waves after leaked s3x tapes:

* Tiwa Savage

This scandal is very recent and still on the tongue of many fans and foes of the artiste. In October 2021, not long after Tiwa released her most recent album “Water and garri”, the Mavin record artiste opened up to Angie Martinez of Power 105.1FM, stating that she was being blackmailed over a sex tape of her and her partner.

The Afro-beats artiste said that she had decided to let the blackmailers go ahead and release the tape because she wouldn’t let them make money off her for engaging in something as natural as s3x.

This stance, although very inspiring, didn’t deter the blackmailers, nor did it reduce the media backlash when the tape was released in the same month.

The video caused outrage among her fans as many expressed divided opinions. While she got bashed for allowing such as intimate encounter to be recorded, some people stood by her, claiming that s3x was a natural activity and she should not be criticised for it

* Oxlade

Singer Ikuforiji Olaitan aka Oxlade became a trending topic on social media when his s3x tape was leaked on Snapchat. The video showed the 24-year-old ‘Away’ crooner having s3x with an unidentified lady. Though it dominated discourse on several social media platforms, neither Oxlade nor his management made any comment about it.

* Small Doctor

Small Doctor was allegedly caught masturbating on the camera back in 2017. In the viral video posted on Snapchat, the singer was seen stroking his manhood with one hand, while apparently recording the act with his other hand.

The ‘Mosquito Killer’ singer blamed hackers for his leaked s3x video.

*BNXN

BNXN is another celebrity whose video surfaced online while walking naked to a bathroom in an apartment after allegedly having s3x with a Swedish lady.

According to reports, the Swedish lady identified as Filma Jones leaked the video on social media.

Filma claimed she and the singer formerly known as Buju were in a relationship but he recently dumped her after impregnating her.



