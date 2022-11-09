41,670 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kaduna

At least 41, 670 members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kaduna state have defected to the ruling All progressive Congress.

They were on Tuesday received by the Chairman of the 19 northern states Speakers and Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Yusuf Zailani.

Among the defectors s are senior PDP stalwarts such as councilors and the former chairman and secretary of Igabi local government area, Jafaru murtala.

The defectors have promised to work to the ensure the victory of the APC presidential Candidates and all other APC contestants in the state and region.

The defectors were largely made of youths and women and were received at the International Trade Fair Complex located along Kaduna-Zaria Road, government area, Jafaru Murtala.

They promised to henceforth work together with the APC to the ensure the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim shetima together with all other APC contestants in the state and region.

The Defection of the PDP supporters will be a major boost to the chances of the All Progressives Congress in retaining Kaduna State following years of Internal rift between the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and some Other Stakeholders.

