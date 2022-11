https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dd-pwOAeyHs

Suspected seccessionist militiamen have launched an attack on a checkpoint in Isuofia, Anambra State, killing one soldier instantly and burning the operational vehicle of the military men.

In a related incident, 4 of the attackers have been reportedly killed, according to claims by the Anambra state vigilante service, while one youth of the community was shot dead by a fleeing soldier from the earlier ambush at the checkpoint

