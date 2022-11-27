62-Year-Old Father & 19-Year-Old Son Gang-Rape & Impregnate Daughter In Lagos (Pics)

Police operatives from the Gender Section of the Lagos State Command have arrested a 62-year old man, Kehinde Adeleke and his19-year old son, Ayomide Adeleke, for alleged gang-rape of his biological daughter, who is equally a blood sister to Ayomide and she became pregnant in the process.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened at Enelu Danisa Street, Ijeshatedo area of Lagos, where they reside.

After they were arrested, the condition of the victim became much complicated following the medical test conducted, which showed that she was pregnant and cannot ascertain who between her father and the brother who actually was responsible.

The Police alleged that the man, Kehinde and the victim’s biological brother, Ayomide, conspired and engaged her in the act and it was concealed until she became pregnant. She then opened up and revealed what happened.

The matter was reported to the Police in the area and they were arrested and transferred to the Gender Section of the Police Command for further investigation over their conduct.

After thorough interrogation, the Police found them culpable and subsequently charged them before the Ogba Magistrates Court for the alleged offence, which attracts several years of imprisonment or life imprisonment if found guilty before the Court.

However, when they were arraigned, the Court did not take their plea after the prosecutor, Inspector Lucky Ihiehie, moved a motion asking the Court to refer the matter to the DPP for advice since the alleged offence was a capital offence.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. O.A. Layinka, ordered their remand in custody at Correctional Centre at Kirikiri town, Lagos, without option of bail pending the outcome of the DPP’s advice while she directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send it to the DPP for advice.

The matter was adjourned till 20th December, 2022, for mention for the report of DPP”s advice to be ready, which will determine if the matter will be transferred to the High Court or not over jurisdiction.



https://pmexpressng.com/man-62-docked-for-impregnating-daughter-with-his-son/

