7 THINGS KILLING YOUR PRAYER LIFE.

1. Excessive eating: Eating more than necessary at night will only weaken your body. Romans 14:17.

2. Sleep: You must train your body to sleep less and stay awake. Sleep drain your strength to pray. The truth is, some sleep is an attack. Psalms 13:3.

3. Filthiness of the spirit and soul: Pornography, sex chat and impure thoughts are killers of prayer stamina. Your spirit would always be defeated by feeding it with filthy and erotic content. Philippians 4:8.

4. Bad atmosphere: Atmosphere you create and find yourself matter a lot. If you’re among prayer weaklings, gossip and carnal believers your prayer fire will die. Gossip and backbiting will frustrate you.

2 Corinthians 6:14-18.

5. Poor feeding of your inner man. If your spirit man isn’t well fed you can’t be a prayer champion. You don’t listen to sermons, you hardly study the Word of God or Christian articles then your prayer life will be starved to death. John 15:7. Jeremiah 15:16.

6. Worry: No “worrier” becomes a prayer warrior. Kill your worries to give life to you prayer stamina. Philippians 4:6.

7. Distraction through watching TV, addiction to social media and boyfriend or girlfriend syndrome. 2Timothy 4:4. 1 Corinthians 7:35.

Take deliberate steps to work on your prayer life. Ask the Holy Spirit to help you. Psalms 80:18.

Shalom.

