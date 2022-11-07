7 Types Of Giving In The Church

1. OFFERINGS: there are different kinds of offering and different ways a Christian can give an offering. They’re as follows;

a. There is the regular weekly offering called the Freewill offering – 1Corinthians 16:1-2.

b. There is the offering raised for a particular cause or project. This can be in form of donations – Acts 11:29-30. Ezra 2:68-69. Exodus 35:5-29.

c. There is another kind of offering – not involving money but solemn verbal oblation, a kind of worship and thanksgiving made by word of mouth. Psalms 119:108.

“What is the church offerings used for”?

…it is used to maintain the church, take care of the widows, orphans and buy equipment and necessary materials used for worship services. Acts 6:1-3. Leviticus 24:2. Numbers 4:9. Exodus 35:5-29.

2. TITHE: a controversial subject but still very much a relevant aspect of the believer’s obligations to the divine government of Christ. The tithe is a tenth of the increase (income) of the believer given in the local church where the Christian receives spiritual nourishment.

This command is not imposed on anyone as this teaching can only be received by committed and faithful believers. Malachi 3:10. Matthew 23:23. Hebrew 7:1-25.

*Should my tithe be given to the poor?

No. Your tithe should be given in your local Church. Deuteronomy 12:11.

* Who receive my tithe? …Your Pastor. Numbers 18:24.

* What is the tithes used for? …The tithe is used to compensate the Preacher and his assistants, the ushers, the music department and other church workers. Nehemiah 13:5.

3. VOW: A vow is a solemn promise made to the Lord, in the presence of a priest, to perform a particular act of appreciation if the Lord grants an urgent request. It is much like an agreement, a contract whereby God grants a present need and gets a “reward.” Ecclesiastes 5:4. 2 Samuel 15:8. Judges 11:30-40.

4. FAITH SEED: As the term implies, this is an act of sowing spiritual seeds – in the form of money or any thing of value, with expectations of a harvest. Psalms 126:5-6.

This seeds can be sown in a person’s life – to receive a particular grace one desires in the life of that individual. It can be sown in a Church, workplace, school etc. This is by no means trying to buy spiritual gifts with money, rather it follows the Scriptures that admonishes; “Give, and it shall be given unto you. Good measure…” Therefore, one gives a “seed” in faith expecting GOOD MEASURE. Luke 6:38. Ecclesiastes 11:1 and 6.

5. FIRSTFRUITS: This is the giving of the first of the Christian’s harvest (income) or initial profits from a contract or business venture within the year. Nehemiah 10:35.

Now, this subject is also controversial as people – including believers, reason that, “why should they give ALL their income – especially that of “tough” January, to the church, do they want us to starve!? Honestly, I was even more curious than those believers.

However, I did a thorough Biblical research on this subject and found the answer, at last. Firstfruits was first mentioned by Moses, on the instructions of the Lord, in Exodus 23:16-19, but was stated more clearly in Leviticus 23:10, saying; “Speak unto the children of Israel, and say unto them, When ye come into the land which I give unto you, and shall reap the harvest thereof, then ye shall bring A SHEAF of the firstfruits of your harvest unto the priests…”

Notice the phrase A SHEAF (bundle). The SHEAF is a bundle, eg of yams, maize, wheat etc. In this connection, it is therefore obvious and reasonable to declare that the Lord wasn’t asking for ALL the first yields of their harvest (income) but a fraction ( a PART) of it. I challenge anybody to prove me wrong – with Scriptures of course.

6. HONORARIUM (PROPHET’S OFFERING) : This is an act of honour given as cash or gifts to a man of God. A Christian is not advised to host or visit a man of God with empty hands. The Bible says that there is a reward for honouring a man of God. Matthew 10:41. 1 Samuel 9:7. 2 Kings 5:3-16.

7. SACRIFICE: This is the act of giving or offering something very dear, or of very high value to God. It can mean that a Christian give away ALL that he has by the inspiration or instruction of The Lord.

This is the highest form of giving by a Christian.

Where did God command one to give his ALL in the Bible?

1. Abraham and Isaac: Genesis 22:2.

2.The rich young man: Luke 18:22-23.

3. Even God gave His ONLY SON: John 3:16.

I usually tell believers that if The Lord demands YOUR ALL, He wants to give you HIS ALL.

***Giving to the poor, however, is and should be a daily work of charity by every believer and shouldn’t be seen as something too special, although it is by no means lesser than the aforementioned as the Bible says that those who give to the poor lends to God. Meaning, you make God indebted to you anytime you give to the poor! _ Proverbs 19:17.

Shalom.

