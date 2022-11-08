8 Important Ways We Can Be Delivered Totally From Sins

8 important ways we can totally be delivered from sins as Christians

Here are eight ways we can receive our liberty and be delivered from sin and bondages as Christians

1) By confession and believing in Jesus Christ as the Son of God and receiving the spiritual baptism of the Holy Spirit.

2) By attending church services to receive the baptism of water, fire and knowledge of God.

3) By fully repenting of the old ways of sins, lusts and pride from our heart through the revealed Word of God.

4) By submitting ourselves to the will of God through prayers, fasting and the meditation on the Word of God.

5) By having the fear of God and purity of heart.

6) By meditating and abiding on the Word of God to build up our faith in Jesus Christ.

7) By being humble, truthful, discipline and diligent in all our activities.

8.) By seeking more knowledge and understanding for our self development.

Amen.

