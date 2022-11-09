9 Things You Need To Take Serious Than Pre-Wedding Pictures

Having an engagement pre-wedding shoot will provide you with many beautiful memories that you will cherish for years to come. It is really useful to have a pre-wedding shoot. It really helps you get used to the camera. Any experience is good because otherwise you might feel a bit tense on your wedding day.

Many people spend too thousands of Naira to have a very nice pre-wedding shoot but there so many things that we need to take serious than pre-wedding shoot

This are the few things you need to consider ahead if pre-wedding pictures.

Genotype Test

Before you say yest to anyone, you should know and share information about each other’s blood genotype and blood group as this can serve as an important forecasting guide for offspring’s genotype, quality of life & overall health.

Blood Group

It is very important for a couple to get their blood type checked before getting married or having a baby, as it can determine the health of the child.

HIV test

Nearly 40% of new HIV infections are transmitted by people who don’t know they have the virus. For people with undiagnosed HIV, testing is the first step in maintaining a healthy life and preventing HIV transmission.

So it’s more important to know your spouse status before you go into any pre-marital sex.

Hepatitis B&C

Hepatitis B is an infection that can cause liver disease. It can be spread through sex. So it’s important to know your spouse status.

Sexually transmitted diseases

Another thing you need to check before you take any relationship serious is Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), also known as sexually transmitted infections (STIs), are very common. Millions of new infections occur every year in the Nigeria l.

Fertility test

Fertility awareness is a valuable tool that allows the woman to recognize her health status. This knowledge makes it possible to detect disorders that may include the presence of conditions such as endocrine and metabolic disturbances, anatomical alterations, inflammatory pelvic diseases, or even certain neoplasias.

So It is valuable to test both you and your partner’s status.

Possible genetic disorder

Understanding genetic factors and genetic disorders is important in learning more about promoting health and preventing disease. Some genetic changes have been associated with an increased risk of having a child with a birth defect or developmental disability or developing diseases such as cancer or heart disease.

So Taking time to learn about health and diseases that run in your family is worth it! It will help you.

Mental health assessment

Getting full information about your spouse mental health of your spouse gives you opportunity to know the full health status includes information about a person’s medical history, their family history, and the current status of their health

Family history

If your spouse family of origin had serious problems such as alcoholism, abuse, infidelity, or mental illness, the unlearning and relearning can be more complicated when you married. Some people don’t take this serious but it’s really worth it to know the kind of family where you are going to.

So Tracing family roots back through generations can help a person connect more deeply with a sense of self by learning about their your spouse family’s past—where they came from, who they were, what they did, the trials they overcame, the accomplishments they achieved, the dreams they had.

Kindly add your learn, we are here to learn.

Thank you

Source: Ifeoluwa Olakotan

